Subsidy Removal: Niger Delta Group Bemoans Hardship, Demands Kyari’s Sack

The South-South Youths Initiative has decried hardships caused by the removal fuel subsidy across the country and called for sack of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) GMD, Mele Kyari.

The group vowed to shut down NNPCL offices if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to sack Kyari from office within seven days.

National president of the group, Imeabe Saviour in a statement yesterday in Abuja said the removal of subsidy was sudden and without a concrete plan in place.

The statement said, “We understand that a cabal made of a few greedy Nigerians have used the subsidy placed on fuel as a way of enriching themselves and there has been the growing need for the state to withdraw its partial funding on the importation of the product. But we thought that a well-articulated, thought-out action and reinvestment plans would have been put in place and same effectively proposed and communicate to the people before any action would have taken effect.

“While the people were struggling to acclimatise with the increase of price to N511/litre, the government again hiked same to N617/litre. This can only happen in a grave nation, a dead country, where survival is not a given. We wonder about the true reason people are given the opportunity of leadership; if it is to make selfish policies and misguided actions or to make what can be adjudged as humane and liberal policies.

“We have truly observed the failure of this administration to bring the needed peace and development to our people. This is propelled by the existence of people like Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, in public space. His failure to play an advisory role has caused serious shame and backlash on this young administration.