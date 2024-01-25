I don’t really have the energy to worry about ‘nose mask watchers’ the group I am most interested in is the one filled with people who are suffering in silence and yet refuse to wear the mask because they cannot stand being made fun of. I know that not everyone is so bold, but when it concerns matters of health?

Haba, let’s be honest with ourselves, we need to damn the consequences and go along with what works for us. That’s a fact. I know what my cousin Maryam went through. She belongs to that group and has serious bronchial issues. But for the sake of ‘what will people say,’ she abandoned the nose mask and had an episode that landed her in hospital.