The Student Union Government (SUG) of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghars, Delta State has called for calm after a final-year student was allegedly shot dead on Sunday by his landlord, Mr. Ajari Ajaska Felix.

The victim, Ishie Abraham, was a final-year student of the Department of Computer Science.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Comr. Jagboro Champion, President and Comr. Oweiotu-Ebi Oyinkare-Ebi Joseph, Secretary General, and the SUG leaders called on the student community and the general public to be patient as an investigation into the said incident commenced.

While condemning the killing, the Student Union Government and the management are currently working with security agencies to tackle the issue.

“Measures have been put in place to make sure that the culprit does not go unpunished as he has been declared wanted. We adjourn all students to stay calm as the situation is currently under control.” the SUG stated.