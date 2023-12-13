Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu has officially taken the reins as the fifth substantive chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). His swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier in the day marked a new chapter for the anti-graft agency.

Upon arriving at the commission headquarters, Dr. Aliyu addressed the management staff and expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the crucial role. He acknowledged the gravity of the task ahead but emphasised his confidence in achieving success with the support of the team.

“Though the task ahead of me may be challenging, with the support of the management and the entire staff of ICPC, a lot of successes will be recorded under my watch,” Dr. Aliyu affirmed.

He outlined his leadership approach, promising to be a humble and approachable leader who prioritises collaboration and consultation. “I am ready to work with you as a team,” he declared, “and I am also promising you that I will lead by example.”

Dr. Aliyu stressed that unity and collective effort are key ingredients for success. “I know for a fact that leadership is a burden, but once we are united, there is no amount of challenge that we will not surmount,” he said.

His commitment to open communication and transparency resonated with the staff, as Mr. Clifford Oparaodu, the secretary to the commission, responded on their behalf. He welcomed Dr. Aliyu and assured him of a dedicated team ready to support his vision.

“With the interactions, I have had with the new chairman,” Mr. Oparaodu stated, “The commission is poised to surmount many of its challenges as he will hit the ground running.”