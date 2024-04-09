The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared tomorrow (Wednesday) as Eid-Fitri day.

The Sultan, who is the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the decision followed the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming not sighting of the new moon.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto last night, he said the council accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024 as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitri,” Junaidu said

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s major para-military agencies have rolled out measures to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration nationwide.

The commandant-general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, yesterday ordered the deployment of 40,000 officers and men across the country to ensure the protection of life and property during and after the Sallah celebration.

Audi, through the corps national spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said the operation would cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.

Also, the corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, directed that over 28,000 corps’ operatives (regular and special marshals) be deployed for Sallah celebration to cover 51 corridors during the Eid-el-Fitri special patrol which commenced on April 8 and will end onApril 13, 2024.

Among the corridors are Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok, Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja and Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode.

In a statement the NSCDC issued yesterday, it said the directive was based on the current security challenges the nation is faced with and the need to proactively tackle crime and criminalities before being perpetrated.

Afolabi said officers were under strict instructions to be civil, polite and firm while carrying out their duties.

He said, “the NSCDC is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with officers deployed in their localities.

The commandant-general also wished the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The state reads in part, “As the Holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, we congratulate all our brothers nationwide and wish them a blessed, peaceful and joyful Eid-el-Fitr”

“This felicitation is with unwavering assurance that the celebration will go very smoothly and without any hitch as we have made massive deployment to public places, Eid prayer grounds, Shopping Malls, Markets, Motor parks and various flash points across various formations and States of the federation.

“Notably, the state commandants have also been directed to deploy their presence to strategic locations and flash points, while ensuring strong collaborations with sister security agencies for maximum result,” the statement noted.”

FRSC spokesperson, Jonas Agwu said this directive is in view of the envisioned increase in vehicular movement and the need to make the highways safe by eliminating all variables that propel road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries on the nation’s highways.

In the same vein, the corps marshal also congratulated the Muslim ummah and wished them a blissful, peaceful and safe driving experience as they transit across the nation to celebrate with loved ones.

He called on the motoring public to adhere to the lessons of Ramadan and the teachings of the Prophet by imbibing patience, avoiding recklessness, ensuring that they drive within specified legal speed limit on all roads, as well as desist from overloading of vehicles and use of trailers to convey passengers.

Biu appreciated the motoring public for their cooperation in making the roads safe during the 2024 Easter outing.

He also directed operatives of the corps to deploy all professional expertise towards ensuring that there is free flow of traffic, prompt clearing of obstructions and effective enforcement of traffic laws.