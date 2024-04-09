Barely hours after his impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly, former deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has vowed to challenge his removal from office in court.

Shaibu, in a video, described his impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly, as “a dangerous descent to dictatorship and threat to democracy, “ adding that he is being persecuted over his ambition to succeed his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The former deputy governor said the action by the House of Assembly was a flagrant abuse of power and betrayal of trust that the people of Edo placed on their elected officials.

He vowed to fight his impeachment, which he called illegal and unjust, with every ounce of strength in his vein for the sake of the people of Edo State.

Eighteen members of the Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached Shaibu, following the consideration of the report of the seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Shaibu’s impeachment paved the way for swearing in of 38 years old Engr. Marvellous Godwins Omobayo as the new deputy governor.

Omobayo was sworn in by the Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, at a ceremony in

Government House. The event was attended by party faithful and traditional rulers mainly for Akoko-Edo local government areas of the state.

The impeachment of Shaibu, a first in the state, is, so far, the high point of the rift between the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his estranged former deputy.

The plot to remove Shaibu had started almost one year ago when he went to court asking that it stop the Edo State House of Assembly from impeaching him. However, the process was reactivated shortly after Shaibu emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the parallel primary election. Governor Obaseki backed Asue Ighodalo who won the primary election conducted by the PDP national leadership.

However, 20 lawmakers, including the House Speaker, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, were present at yesterday’s impeachment proceeding. However, while 18 members voted for the impeachment, one member abstained.

The deputy governor’s impeachment commenced with the House Clerk reading out an Order 10-Presentation and the consideration of the seven-man panel report detailing alleged gross misconduct against the deputy governor.

Shortly after, the majority leader of the House, Hon Charity Aiguobarueghan, representing Ovia North East 1, moved for the report to be considered. His motion was seconded by the minority leader, Hon Eric Okaka (Owan East).

Consequently, the speaker assumed chairman of the committee of the whole House to consider the report, after the majority and minority leaders had moved and seconded a motion to that effect, respectively.

During the presentation of the report, Hon Donald Okogbe (Akoko-Edo II) objected to part C of the report. But his objection was overruled by the speaker.

While the House ruled out the allegation of perjury against the deputy governor, it however, affirmed the allegation that the deputy governor disclosed official secrets.

At this stage, the majority and minority leaders moved and seconded a motion, respectively, for the speaker to revert to his position as speaker of the House.

The majority leader further moved that with regard to section 188 sub-section 9 of the Constitution, the report be put to vote. At the end of the voting exercise, 18 members voted in support of the impeachment while one member abstained.

In his comment, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said more than two-third majority of the House voted and endorsed the impeachment.

“I hereby from my seat announce that the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, stands impeached,” he stressed.

Omobayo, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude and declared loyalty to Obaseki and the party leadership.

He said, “In the few critical months left to tidy up the work of this administration, my job as Deputy Governor is clearly and well cut out. I understand it very clearly.

“In line with the oath of office to which I have just subscribed, l make a solemn pledge to do all in my power, with God’s guidance, to live up to expectations. I will give all it takes to meet the expectations of my principal, the party, and above all, the good people of Edo State.”

Omobayo was born on July 19, 1986. He hails from Akoko Edo local government area of the state. He has bachelors degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Msc in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

Shaibu Vows To Challenge His Impeachment

Reacting to his impeachment via a four minutes and fifty seconds video, Shaibu said the act of the State Assembly is dangerous, dictatorial and a threat to democracy.

He denounced, “in strongest terms”, the impeachment exercise, saying it is illegal and based on trumped up charges.

He added that the exercise is not just an attack on him, but “on the democratic principle that we holds dear,”

Shaibu said, “It is a dangerous descent to dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy, let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest Edo State 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, an ambition that is a legal right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“It is a sad reality that ambition is met with resistance and those in power seek to silence opposition through legitimate means I have dedicated my life to serve the people of Edo State with integrity and honesty and up hold the value of democracy yet I was faced with business accusation and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

“It is a flagrant abuse of power and betrayal of trust that the people of Edo place on their elected officials. We will fight this injustice with every ounce of strength in our vein for the sake of the people of Edo state.

“To the members of the Edo state house of assembly who have chosen to forsake their oath office and participate in this charade, I say this that history will judge harshly for your betrayal of the people who represent you, I call on this Judiciary to intervene, let the rule of law triumph over lawlessness,” he said.

Obaseki explains choice of new deputy

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki yesterday opened up on why he chose Omobayo to replace Shaibu.

Obaseki, who spoke shortly after Omobayo was sworn in as deputy governor, said Omobayo will bring vigour and renewed energy into the running of affairs of the state.

The governor said, “At 38 years old, the new deputy governor is a symbol of our undying belief in the power of our youth to transform our dear State, bringing vigour and renewed energy to the drive to place young people at the centre of our politics and developmental agenda. He is a man for this season.”

The governor said the new deputy governor will work with him in the last few months of his administration to finish strong for the benefit of our dear people.

“We have run a very interesting and eventful tenure since we took office in 2016 and gained your trust to continue on our mandate for another term in 2020, and at no point in this journey did I envisage that I will be having to work with two deputy governors before the end of my eight-year run in office. But as the Bible says in Proverb 16: 9: ‘You may make your plans, but it is God that directs your actions,” he said.

Backing the action of the state lawmakers, the governor said the state legislature carried out their constitutional role, provided checks and balances before arriving “at this difficult but inevitable juncture.”

He added, “As there cannot be a vacuum in government, we have by consensus selected Omobayo Marvellous to take over the baton as the new deputy governor of our dear state.”