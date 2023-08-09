Sunday, September 3, 2023
Sultan, Kukah Blame Insecurity On Injustice, Bad Governance

by Adeniyi Olugbemi
4 weeks ago
in Cover Stories
Kukah Centre in collaboration with a non-governmental organization, Global Right has organised a town hall meeting to promote peace and security in North West of Nigeria.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah said the meeting was prompted by the heightened insecurity in the region.

He said sectionalism, fanaticism, injustice and religious intolerance were responsible for insecurity in the country.

“You know most of these problems at times are as a result of misunderstanding our religion, when we are dealing with ourselves, we should know we are dealing with Nigerians, not religion.

“We shouldn’t quarrel on how we worship God because one cannot fight for God,” the cleric said.

