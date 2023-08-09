19 Countries To Benefit From ECOWAS $338.7m Off-grid Electricity Project

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has signed a contract with TSC Global, an international African consultancy firm for the execution of the Regional Off-grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

The $338.7 million project is financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Dutch Cooperation (DGIS) while the ECOWAS Commission, the Regional Centre for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the West African Development Bank (BOAD) are responsible for implementation.

The CEO/president of TSC Global, Engr. Amara Sackor, said the project aims to provide off-grid electricity access and affordability to both private and public sectors in 19 countries within the West African region.

Sackor, who spoke during the contract signing in Abuja, said with TSC Global/Intech-GOPA/AFC/BB&Co as “Project Fund Manager,” when completed the project will reduce the regional power gap, assuring that it will be diligently executed in line with ECOWAS and World Bank guidelines.

He said the ROGEAP will amongst other objectives promote women empowerment and youth employment, and urged this class of people to seize the opportunities offered through technical training and grants to enhance their lives and contribute positively to regional development.