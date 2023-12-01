When the Adogba Central Mosque also known as Organisation of Tadhamunul Muslimeen Mosque, Adogba, Iwo Road, Ibadan was pulled down by the Oyo State government in 2019 to allow for the development of the Iwo Road Bus Terminals, not a few were comfortable with the development but for the quick assurance by the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, that he would build a brand new structure in its place for the faithful.

Four years after and precisely on November 16, 2023, the promise made by Makinde to rebuild the Adogba Central Mosque from his personal resources was realised when the central mosque was inaugurated by the president general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in company of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Governor Seyi Makinde.

The presence of the leader of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, Sultan Abubakar and the revered Emir of Kano as well as other important Muslim leaders reemphasised the importance of promoting ethno-religious harmony among Nigerians even in the face of challenges.

In his speech, Governor Makinde extoled the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State for their support during the March 18 governorship election, echoing his earlier promise to run an administration that is fair to all religions in the state.

Makinde explained that when it became necessary to pull down the Adogba Central Mosque and a Church, which both stood on the spot where the state government built its Mega Bus Terminal, there was insinuation by the Muslim community that they are being unfairly targeted. This is more so, “as some people had already begun to view the appointments made by his government as one-sided,” he added.

He said: “I went to the mosque and I worshipped with the Muslim Ummah. I told them that the mosque and the church around it will be demolished, because we already put forward a roadmap for accelerated development, which means we had to focus on the development of our infrastructure.

“I understood the fact that there was a trust deficit between the government and the people. So, before we even said anything, some people were already insinuating.

“But when I spoke at the mosque that day; I saw that 90 per cent of the people believed me and every time I ran out of money building this mosque, because it was built with my personal money, I always remembered those 90 per cent who believed me that I would rebuild the mosque as I promised.”

The special guest of honour and NSCIA president general, His Eminence Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in his remarks commended Governor Makinde for making a commitment to build the mosque and fulfilling it.

The Sultan said: “When you see the way this mosque was before and it actually turned out to be this, you cannot but thank Allah for the life of Seyi Makinde for thinking this way and also doing it.

“A lot of people say something but implementing it is always a problem.”

The Sultan, who conferred his name ‘Sa’ad’ on the Oyo State governor for embarking on building a house for Allah in such a beautiful manner, said the new mosque, which also has an Islamic School, would help people to strive to be more educated in this world and hereafter.

Speaking further, the Sultan said: “I am the one called Sa’ad, but today I want to rename you Sa’ad. We thank Allah for bringing us to Ibadan for this very important programme.

“About three years ago when I spoke with the governor on phone, he told me he was building a mosque in a strategic place in Ibadan, and I told him I know where the place is. He told me I would commission the project and I assured that I would fulfil his request.

“I have moved around the whole area here and I can tell you that this is the most beautiful structure here. Whenever you pass along here, you won’t miss it and that is what we are supposed to be doing for the people. We should build houses of Allah in the most beautiful manner.

“The mosque is not just a place of worship but a school also. Now, having an Islamiya with a beautiful mosque, we cannot but strive more to be educated for the world and hereafter. So, let us use such facilities to educate ourselves, our brothers and sisters so that we live peacefully with one another as peaceful coexistence is important to us.

“Today, we are here by the will of Almighty Allah and this is a very good work, which we believe the governor has taken up. This is a good history we want to be replicated everywhere. So, we thank you, His Excellency,” Sultan Abubakar said. The Sultan charged that the edifice should be well-maintained.

Expressing their appreciation to the Oyo State governor, some Muslim faithful described the governor as a “promised keeper”, admitting that some of them in 2019 never believed the governor’s words.

Mr Olawole Abdulfatah, a worshiper at the mosque said he was very doubtful in 2019 and feared the governor’s promises were like the usual antics of politicians who make promises they had no intention to fulfill.

“I must confess I doubted the governor’s words when he said he will build a new structure for Adogba Central Mosque in 2019, here we are at the inauguration of a brand new and improved place of worship. I commend the governor for keeping to his words, may Allah continue to strengthen him,” Abdulfatah said.

For Mr Ganiyu Adebayo, also a worshiper, the presence in Ibadan of the Sultan and other prominent traditional rulers and leaders of thought from the northern part of the country indicate that Governor Makinde is respected across Nigeria for encouraging ethno-religious harmony.

“The presence of the Sultan of Sokoto and the Emir of Kano at this inauguration speaks loud of Governor Makinde’s hand of friendship across Nigeria. This shows that he is respected by these great leaders of thought and that is what we need at this moment where peace, ethnic and religious harmony is most desired for growth and national development,” Abebayo said.

Others who spoke said regional integration is crucial for national cohesion and peaceful coexistence. They commended Makinde for engendering religious harmony not only in Oyo State but Nigeria in general.

Meanwhile, among those that graced the occasion was the former Head of Service of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, top Islamic clerics and government functionaries in the state.