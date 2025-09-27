The Sultan of Sokoto and chairman of National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has visited the royal household of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on a condolence visit.

The Sultan, who arrived South-West on Thursday September 25, for the coronation of former Oyo State governor, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan Land on Friday, thereafter visited the Adetona family on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

He was accompanied by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and some other Muslim leaders.

Received by the scion of the royal family, Prince Saud Adedire Adetona upon his arrival, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar and his entourage proceeded to the tomb of the late monarch, who passed away same day with late former President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, and offered prayers for the repose of his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaos.

He was later treated to a modest reception attended by eminent Ijebu leaders, including the Regent of Awujale, Olor’ogun Dr Sonny Folorunso Kuku, who is also the Agbeni Oja of Ijebuland; Olori Omo Oba Ijebu, Dr Kunle Hassan, and very many others, who joined the family in receiving the prominent Nigerian monarch.

Also, on ground were two widows of the late Awujale, namely Olori Agba Iyabode Adetona, Olori Modupe Adetona, with Olori Obakemi Adetona in absentia. Among the children also at the event alongside Prince Saud Adedire Adetona were Prince Ademola Adetona, Prince Adeniyi, Princess Adetoun Adetona.

Regent Sonny Kuku, who delivered a welcome address reminiscing the interconnection between him and the Sultan as respectively students of King’s College, Lagos, and Barewa College, Zaria, expressed unreserved appreciation on the eminent visitor’s decision to make the visit in spite of his tight schedule.

According to the Regent, “It is with great honour and reverence that I, as Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, extend a warm welcome to you to Ijebuland.Your presence here today is a testament to the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that exist between our communities.

“We are deeply touched by your decision to pay a condolence visit to the Royal Family of our late Awujale and the people of Ijebuland. Your Eminence’s gesture demonstrates your commitment to fostering unity and peace among Nigerians, transcending religious and cultural divides.

“We pray that Allah grants you safe travels and accepts your condolences. We also appreciate your continued prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed monarch.”

Earlier, speaking during the visit, the Sultan urged continuous prayers for the late Awujale saying, “First of all, we thank Almighty Allah for his blessing and for bringing us together this afternoon as members of one big family.

“I must first recognizs the mothers of this family, the Oloris present and then the other family members. On my right hand side, my own very good friend (Kuku), despite the King’s College, somebody I’ve known for so many years, even before I became Sultan because of the famous ever hospital.

“We thank Almighty Allah for bringing us home, and as we arrived, we went straight to the grave of our brother, our friend, and offered our prayers to him even though we’ve been praying for him while alive, while he was operating from indexes, and when Almighty Allah called him. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive him and grant him Aljannat al-Firdaus.

“Let’s continue to pray for him anytime we find opportunity. When we do offer our daily prayers as Muslims; our five daily prayers, prayers on Jumuah, because that’s what we normally do for our leaders.

“They have gone and it’s left for us to continue to be on what they have left behind for us. and truly, the void aspect on what they have left for us.”

The Sultan of Sokoto prayed for peace to continue to reign in Ijebu land before, during and after the process of selecting the new Awujale.