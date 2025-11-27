The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has paid tribute to the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 98.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, JNI described late Sheikh Bauchi as a beacon of guidance and unwavering dedication to the cause of Islam, which his departure leaves a void that can hardly be truly filled.

JNI said the Sultan received the news of the death of the renowned cleric with a heavy heart and submissiveness to the will of Allah.

“The Sultan extends deepest condolences to the Sheikh Dahiru Usman’s immediate family, his disciples, the Bauchi State Government, the Tijjaniya brotherhood’s leadership and the entire Muslim Ummah over the death of the revered Islamic cleric.

“His entire life was dedicated to the course of the Qur’an and its studies. He remained committed to what he believes, above all, a source of inspiration to many. Through his mentoring of countless young scholars cum preachers, his numerous biological children are memorisers of the Glorious Qur’an, ensuring the continuity of his mission.

“If anything, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s death has reaffirmed that this life is ephemeral and sooner or later, no matter how long we live, we shall be answering the call of the Almighty,” the JNI said.

It stated, “We should therefore be very bothered and always be circumspect and turn to Allah, the Everlasting, with sincere repentance and good deeds, as well as being good to humanity, in general, before death.”

It added that the death of Sheikh Bauchi marks the end of an era, “and the JNI sorely mourns the loss of this great personality, alongside every deceased Muslim that has made an impact in Nigeria.”

The statement called on the bereaved to remain steadfast, united and always remain prayerful to the late Sheikh. “May Allah, the Most Beneficent and the Most Merciful, forgive Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and all our deceased brethren, ease their stay in their respective graves with His abundant mercy and ultimately grant them Jannatul Firdaus (the garden of bliss). Amin”.