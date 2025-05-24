The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III has charged Nigerians to play down on religous and ethnic differences for the nation to attain its greatness.

Advertisement

He noted that other economically successful countries have been able to overcome such differences for their greatness.

The Sultan also commended President Bola Tinubu for promoting religious tolerance in Nigeria, adding that the President’s move was responsibile for the economic gains recorded across the country.

Abubakar gave the commendation on Saturday at the commissioning the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Darul’Ilm Centre for Islamic Studies in Kaduna which was built and donated by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Tosin Ajayi.

He further commended President Tinubu for appointing Ajayi as the DSS DG, saying the appointment has helped the president to build bridges of cooperation across the country.

The Sultan described the resolve of Mr. Ajayi, “a Christian, to build an Islamic school for orphans and the less-priviledge” as “a legacy project which would outlive most persons present.”

He further described the project as a “big statement” which he urged Nigerians to emulate.” Adding, “Doing things like this will make Nigeria a better place.”

Sultan Abubakar further noted the presence of people of different faiths and ethnicities at the event, stressing that this will help to bridge the gaps of disunity and de-emphasise the problems of the country.

Also, the Sultan emphasised that the presence of heads of sister security agencies at the inauguration showed the synergy amongst the security services “and the trust they have in Tosin Ajayi.”

Speaking, the DSS boss who was represented by a retired director of the Service, Alhaji Ahmed Zalmar, said he began nursing the idea to build the school during his years of service in the state.