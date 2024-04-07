A food services company in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL) has stepped up expansion of its flagship Kilimanjaro Restaurant with the recent launch of six new restaurants across Nigeria.

Managing director/CEO of the company, Ebele Enunwa, said in a statement that the expansion effort is designed to enhance customer experience at locations in close proximity to where they live or work in the country.

“We aim to transform the culinary experience of Nigerians and bring it to their doorsteps. We take great pride in the fact that our expansion strategy is delivering tremendous results across our key growth pillars. We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build on our brand strength and impressive footprint within the country,” Enunwa said According to the statement, the new branches were opened in response to the desires of its numerous customers. residing or doing business in those areas.

The statement further disclosed that the company just opened a new Kilimanjaro Restaurant at the Koka Junction Shopping Mall, along Benin-Onitsha Expressway, Asaba, Delta State, which is the third Kilimanjaro restaurant to be established in the state.

A new restaurant was also opened in the Deidei area of Abuja, FCT as this restaurant was opened on Sunday, 24th March, 2024.

Similarly, other Kilimanjaro restaurants recently opened by Sundry Foods in parts of the country include; Kilimanjaro Uptown Mall, located on Zaire Road, Barnawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State; Kilimanjaro in Ikosi, Lagos; Kilimanjaro in Umuahia, Abia State and Kilimanjaro Benin Mall, Benin City, Edo State. With these additions, the company now operates 194 outlets across the country.

Enunwa reiterated that the expansion drive will deliver the company’s trademark excellent quality food and related services to Nigerians all over the country, adding that, “by making strategic and highly targeted investments to drive value for partners, Sundry Foods will also drive value for customers and shareholders, while managing costs, improving margins, and elevating the company’s experience for all stakeholders.”