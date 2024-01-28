Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has applauded the exceptional performance of the Super Eagles in their 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16 clash at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Enoh, in a press statement signed by his SA Media, Diana-Mary Tiku Nsan, said the victory showcased the team’s undiluted resilience, determination and fighting spirit to excel.

“The resilience, determination, and fighting spirit of Nigeria’s Super Eagles paid off in a spectacular fashion on Saturday evening. The team’s commitment to excellence and unity was evident, and I commend each player for their exceptional performance,” said Senator Enoh.

The Minister highlighted the significance of the victory not only for the team but for the entire nation. “This win is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent that our nation possesses. It not only brings joy to football fans across the country but also enhances Nigeria’s reputation on the international stage,” he added.

According to Senator Enoh, the three African champions who will now face Angola in the quarter-finals on Friday, February 2, will continue their impressive run in the tournament.

“As we look ahead to the quarter-finals, I have full faith in the Super Eagles. Their journey so far has showcased their resilience and unity. I encourage them to maintain this momentum and give their best in the upcoming matches.”

He thanked the coaching staff, support personnel, and fans for their support, saying :”Together, we celebrate this victory and anticipate more memorable moments in the exciting journey of the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023.”