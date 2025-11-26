Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is facing an uncertain future at Serie A club Lazio due to his imminent participation in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dele-Bashiru has yet to make an appearance for La Biancocelesti since sustaining a hamstring injury during the Rome derby against AS Roma in September.

The midfielder was omitted from Lazio’s squad due to this injury. Now fully fit, he is expected to be reinstated to the squad, especially with Nicolo Rovella sidelined for a prolonged period.

However, Football Italia reports that Lazio’s hesitation to reintegrate Dele-Bashiru stems partly from his upcoming departure for AFCON, as altering the squad list could lead to confusion.

The report suggested that a final decision regarding his involvement in Serie A will be made after the tournament.

The former Sheffield Wednesday star has also been linked with a potential January exit from the club.