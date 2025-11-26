Despite being sidelined by injury since September, Themba Zwane has been named in South Africa’s preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals next month. Coach Hugo Broos is willing to give the 36-year-old time to recover, marking a shift from his previous stance on injured players.

Zwane, who missed much of last season due to a knee injury, sustained another setback in mid-September. Broos announced a preliminary squad of 54 players, which will be narrowed down to 23 by 11 December, just days before the tournament kicks off.

The squad features 12 foreign-based players and a mix of talent from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. The final list will be confirmed soon.