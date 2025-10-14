President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles on their emphatic 4-0 victory over the Cheetahs of the Benin Republic and commended the team for keeping the nation’s hope alive as they pursued qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the Super Eagles for the hunger, passion, and determination displayed on the field in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, noting that the superlative performance has reignited Nigerians’ football pride.

”While the job is not yet complete, I join millions of Nigerian football fans in wishing our team every success in the playoffs.

“The mood across the country reflects a shared belief that Nigeria deserves a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host.

“As your President, I assure you and the coaching crew of the Federal Government’s support as you strive to secure your place at the tournament. Nigerians everywhere believe in you, and I do too.

“We look forward to seeing you fly our flag proudly on the world stage.”