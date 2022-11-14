A group under the aegis of Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu (NYPT), has declared that it has targeted four million votes for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general election.

The national coordinator of the group, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, who made the disclosure in Jos, during the commissioning of the group’s office in the state said each state in the 19 Northern states including FCT, will mobilize 200,000 votes for the APC presidential candidate.

He described Tinubu as the best candidate for the 2023 presidential race, noting that Tinubu’s manifesto had spelled out how professionals, women and youth would be carried along if elected to ensure good governance in the country.

The coordinator noted that with the dividends of democracy Tinubu had provided when he governed Lagos State, if given the opportunity to govern the country, he would lift Nigeria to greater heights and called on Nigerians to vote for the APC presidential candidate.

In his remarks while commissioning the office, the deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase, said he was sure that with support groups like the NYPT, the party was on a sure path to victory in the country, calling on the people in the state and the country to support APC in the upcoming general election.