The administrator, Jaba local government area, Hon Nita Byack George, has congratulated Governor Uba Sani and his deputy, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, on the Supreme Court judgement affirming their victory at the polls.

In a statement she issued, George said the victory has sealed the earlier mandate overwhelmingly given to them by the peace-loving people of Kaduna State at the ballot.

“The people of Jaba Local Government Area are particularly happy that despite the distraction, Governor Uba Sani and Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Blarabe have since hit the ground running by further rejuvenating the hope of the people of the state, especially the rural dwellers through the administration’s rural transformation programmes and the financial inclusion policies targeted at transforming the lives of the people living in the hinterlands.

“With the judiciary battle now over, I wish to enjoin the people of Jaba Local Government Area, Southern Kaduna Senatorial District and indeed, the entire people of Kaduna State to embrace the people-centered, inclusive and pro-development administration of Distinguished Senator Uba Sani and Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe in their dogged efforts in transforming different sectors of the economy as embedded in the administration’s Sustain Agenda to meet up the yearnings of the people of the state,” she said.