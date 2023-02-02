A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Barrister Ken Imansuagbon, Thursday, urged the party’s faithful to close ranks to rescue the country from the failure and mal-administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imansuagbon’s call was against the backdrop of the Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling which dismissed the Legacy PDP’s appeal against the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction of the party in Edo State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the apex Court’s judgment affirmed the candidacy of all PDP candidates of Obaseki faction in the upcoming 2023 elections.

Imansuagbon, who spoke in a reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, also urged Governor Obaseki to continue reach out to all stakeholders in the party to forge a united front as the party marches toward the 2023 general elections.

He also called on the deputy national chairman of PDP (South), Chief Dan Orbih, who was at the centre of the party crisis in Edo State, to sheath his sword and join the mainstream PDP for the victory of the party in the coming elections.

The former Edo PDP governorship aspirant stated: “I want to happily congratulate the PDP family in Edo State. Democracy is giving the courts the power to interpret actions and inaction of political parties. Now that the Supreme Court has spoken, I implore us all to come back as one family that we are to ensure we vote massively for the emergence of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court does not point to any group, the truth is that it has made the PDP and its players stronger. Therefore, let us unite to end the hardship and poverty unleashed on Nigerians.

“I urged the governor to bring everybody together like he has been doing. Dan Orbih’s group has fought a good fight. It is time he join hand with Obaseki and support the party that made him over the years. I believe in PDP as a party and Edo State, it is time we unify the party.”