The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, alias Oba Ogboni Abalaiye Ajamajebi, wanted for threatening public peace and illegal possession of firearms.

Bakare, who also addressed himself as the first President of the Supreme Body of Ogboni Association Worldwide, was seen in a viral video on social media earlier in the week wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace on the street of Lagos.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said the CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS), working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the State.

“Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect.

“The suspect, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted. Any useful information leading to his arrest would be highly appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality,” SP Hundeyin stated.

While appreciating Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, the Lagos State Police Command once again warned all trouble makers to steer clear of the State as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.