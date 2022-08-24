Former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo has warned against oil theft and pollution caused by bunkering activities in the region.

He stated this at a consultative meeting he held with the stakeholders at Oporoza community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West local government area of the state.

Tompolo, who was recently awarded a pipeline surveillance contract in the region by the federal government, called on stakeholders, ex-militant leaders as well as bunkering dealers and operators of local refineries in the Niger Delta region to help reduce the crime.

Addressing the forum, Tompolo sought for attendees’ cooperation in the task ahead just as he disclosed that the women group would be allotted 40 per cent of the surveillance contract.

He also stated that no oil-producing and impacted community within the scope of the contract would be left out, appealing to bunkering operators to cooperate and work in synergy with him to ensure that cases of oil theft are addressed.

On behalf of the civil society organisations in the region, Austin Ozobo, thanked Tompolo for inviting stakeholders and ex-agitators to become beneficiaries of the contract and for consistently fighting for the emancipation of the region.

While noting that the entire Niger Delta environment has been highly polluted, Ozobo stressed the need for the reduction of the oil bunkering activities to reclaim the destroyed environment.

He added that the cooperation of the bunkering operators was imperative for peace to reign and to restore a cleaner environment in the region.