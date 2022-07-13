Imo State police command has arrested one person in connection with the kidnap of one of the women leaders of First Baptist Church situated in Owerri, the state capital.

The victim, Biola Abeoye, was kidnaped after a church service on Sunday by gunmen who operated in a Camry Toyota vehicle.

The victim, who is the wife of Imo general manager of Zoological garden park at Nekede was said to be in the midst of other worshipers when the suspects struck, shooting sporadically in the air before zooming off with their target to an unknown destination.

The police, who confirmed the abduction of Abioye, stressed that the command had launched an investigation into the ugly incident.

The police spokesperson for the command, Michael Abattam, told newsmen that one suspect had been nabbed and was being interrogated.

Abattam however assured the safety of the victim and highlighted that the command is working tirelessly for the swift return of the woman leader.