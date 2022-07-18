The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested a suspected escapee from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, Ali Shuaibu.

The command said sequel to a purposeful surveillance across all inlets to Kaduna State in response to the recent infamous Kuje jailbreak, as instructed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, the operatives without prejudice to existing crime prevention measures, responded effectively which resulted to the arrest of the suspected escapee in Kaduna on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, in a statement on Monday,

The suspect, 60-year-old and an indigene of Kano State, was apprehended by Police operatives at a location in Kaduna, while on transit to Kano based on active intelligence.

He said the suspect, on preliminary investigation, revealed that he was part of the inmates who escaped during the recent attack on the Kuje Prison in Abuja.

DSP Jalige added that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, has directed that necessary protocols be carried out before handing the suspect over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for proper placement while further tasking officers not to relent in their effort to effectively tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in all critical areas of the State.