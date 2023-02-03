The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, has condoled Coach Samson Siasia over the death of his beloved father, Late Pa Commander Harrison Siasia.

Pa Siasia died at the age of 96.

Chairman of the association Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka in a condolence message described the late Patriarch as a man who spent his life well.

He then enjoined his family members to take solace in the quality of their father’s life and the impact he made while on earth.

“I particularly commiserate with coach Samson Siasia, former international and renowned coach whose life exemplifies greatness and honour like that of his late father,” he said.

“With the establishment of SiaOne academy, you have touched the lives of many youths who are now making a valuable impact in the round leather game.”

Meanwhile, the burial arrangement of Late Pa Siasia has been announced.

According to the line up of burial activities as revealed by the family, late Siasia who until until his death was the oldest man in Odoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, will be laid to rest on Saturday February 18, 2023.

Before then, there will be wake service on Friday February 17 at his compound in the same community.