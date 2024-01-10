Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and CNL, has appointed Jim Swartz as the new chairman and managing director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, effective April 1, 2024.

Until his appointment, Swartz was the vice president, Capital Projects, based in Houston, USA.

He brings a wealth of experience in the upstream business and a proven ability to build effective partnerships with stakeholders.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Swartz also obtained a Master’s of Science in Geology from the University of Oklahoma. He joined Chevron in 1990 as a Geologist in Louisiana and has since held positions of increasing responsibility in Angola and the United States.

He replaces Richard (Rick) Kennedy, who has elected to retire after almost 40 years of service to the company.

As chairman and managing director of Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, Rick’s thoughtful and collaborative leadership led to improved business outcomes.

He made significant contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry as chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), during which he led industry engagements on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and other industry initiatives.

As chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), Rick was committed to peace building and the socio-economic development of the region.