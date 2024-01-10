Pastor Promise Festus from Ngo Town in Andoni local government area of Rivers State has cried out for help to the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the chairman of Andonim LGA, following the death of his five children in a boat mishap.

Festus’ sons and daughters were part of the passengers of a boat that capsized around LNG while coming from Ngo Town to Bonny Island in the state.

The devastating incident, which happened on Monday, has thrown the pastor into deep agony, as his five children were among the 11 persons, who died in the shocking boat mishap.

Police Confirm 11 Passengers Dead in Rivers Boat Mishap

In a viral video, Festus explained that, “I went to celebrate Christmas with my people. So on the way coming back, January 8, I load people who have no money to pay transport with my family.

“Accidentally, our boat capsized in front of the LNG, where there is no rescue, so about 11 people died and out of that 11 people, five are my sons and daughters, five are my children.

“We lost everything and there is no way for me even to survive. Everything in my life; phone, money that I will carry survive myself. Everything; my boat and other things. No business, no way, the way to start I don’t know.”