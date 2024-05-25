SystemSpecs, a pioneering technology company in Nigeria, is set to redefine Children’s Day with the highly anticipated announcement of the new tech champions from the 2024 SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition.

This prestigious event will take place virtually on May 27, 2024, marking a significant celebration of young talent and innovation.

Founded in 1992 by John Obaro, SystemSpecs has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions to businesses and governments across Nigeria and Africa. With a firm commitment to bridging the technology skill gap in Nigeria, the company initiated the Children’s Day Essay Competition in 2020, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In the past five (5) years, the competition has inspired and cultivated the critical thinking, leadership and advocacy skills of young Nigerians between the ages of 9 and 16.

“The Children’s Day Essay Competition is more than just a contest; it is a platform for young minds to express their ideas and solutions to national issues,” said ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita. “We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate these young Nigerian tech champions who exemplify our values – innovation and diligence in pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to nurture these talents and support their development, contributing to Nigeria’s technological advancement.”

This year’s competition received an overwhelming response from public and private schools from 36 states and FCT in Nigeria, showcasing the exceptional talent and potential of Nigerian youth.

“We are grateful to all the judges who played a crucial role in the evaluation process. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in identifying and celebrating the deserving winners of this competition”, said Bukola Adeboye, Group Head, Corporate Services.

The winners will be announced by members of the executive leadership of SystemSpecs Group, alongside digital content creator and strategist, Miss. Tobi Ayeni, also known as ‘Miss Techy’ during the virtual ceremony. Afterwards, there will be an awards ceremony on June 7, 2024, which will honour the winners with prizes, certificates, and opportunities for mentorship and further growth in the tech industry.

SystemSpecs is dedicated to making a lasting impact on the Nigerian tech landscape through its subsidiaries, which include SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), Remita Payment Services (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), and Deelaa. The company offers a range of services, including seamless payments, HR and payroll solutions, entertainment, and lifestyle, and more.