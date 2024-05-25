Popular American Rapper, Nicki Minaj, has been arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in Netherlands on her way to Manchester where she had been booked to perform at Co-op live.

The Rapper had made series of posts on her X handle since Saturday afternoon, saying that the Police claimed they found weed in her luggage after Customs check.

Nicki Minaj, who shared a video of airport officials asking to search her luggages, again asserted that the whole action was a ploy by her enemies, through the police, to obstruct her Pink Friday World Tour and her performance in Manchester.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many pple are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel jets. Got Fired.Got mad. Etc,” she said.

A few minutes later, Nicki also posted “This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal.”

About an hour later, Nicki also reiterated the police’s claim that weed had been found in her luggage, saying, “now they said they found weed & that another group of pple have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security have already advised them those pre-rolls belong to the. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

Amid fans’ concerns and prayers from through X, Nicki updated that they made her give a police statement.

She wrote, “Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct.”

However, a spokesman for Royal Netherlands Marechaussee military police, Robert van Kapel, when asked about Nicki by newsmen disclosed that, “We can confirm that we have arrested a 41 year old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs.”

While Minaj has not made another post in about 5 hours, information as to if Minaj’s performance in Manchester has been affected or not was not clear yet.