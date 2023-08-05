T Pumpy Concept Ltd, developers of T Pumpy Estates, continue her mission to make homeownership accessible and affordable for all.

In a significant initiative, the company provided lands to some staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at a flexible rate in one of its prime estates in Kuje.

Recognizing the noble service of the NSCDC officers, they approached the Managing Director and CEO of T Pumpy Concept Ltd, Mr. Akintayo Aadaralegbe, with a heartfelt request.

The officers expressed their interest in acquiring a piece of land in the prestigious T Pumpy estate and offered to make monthly payments of N20,000 until they completed the purchase.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, the team led by DC John Ekwem expressed their gratitude to Mr. Akintayo Aadaralegbe for embracing them with open arms and accepting their proposal with utmost generosity.

In a magnanimous gesture, Mr. Aadaralegbe agreed to their terms, allowing the officers to start construction on their allotted lands while continuing to make payments on-site.

This opportunity empowers the officers to become proud homeowners and gradually complete their payments as they proceed with their building projects.

“This is a great privilege for us as we embark on this journey of homeownership,” stated DC John Ekwem on behalf of the NSCDC officers. “We commend Mr. Akintayo Aadaralegbe and the entire T Pumpy team for their kindness and support in making our dreams of owning a home a reality.”

The officers expressed their profound appreciation for Mr. Akintayo Aadaralegbe’s compassionate gesture, which not only reflects his commitment to the community but also his genuine love for those who serve the nation diligently.

T Pumpy Concept Ltd remains dedicated to its mission of providing affordable housing solutions to various segments of society. With this significant step towards empowering the officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, T Pumpy continues to set an example of corporate social responsibility and commitment to the well-being of its esteemed clients and the nation at large.