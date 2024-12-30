Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, Maj Gen Wahidi Shuabu, has charged 22 newly promoted military officers from the theatre to tackle the country’s Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges.

Maj. Gen. Shuabu, who stated this yesterday while addressing the officers at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, noted that the country’s security challenges were multifaceted.

“You must prepare yourselves to contribute to bringing these challenges under control,” he said.

He advised the officers to support their commands, build their resumes, and establish themselves as staff officers.

Maj-Gen. Shuabu emphasised the correlation between job performance and promotion.

The officers, promoted to the ranks of Brigadier General, Navy Commodore, and Colonel, were honoured for their outstanding performance in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barr. Mustapha Busugurma congratulated the newly promoted officers and assured the military of the state government’s continued support in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Brig-Gen. Alamin Ibrahim thanked President Bola Tinubu, Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS ) Gen. Christopher Musa, and Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Wahidi Shuabu for the elevation.