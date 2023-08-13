Taiwo Awoniyi, Wife Welcome Second Child

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has welcomed another child with his wife, Taiye Jesudun.

The baby arrived on Saturday, August 12, 2023, on Awoniyi’s birthday anniversary.

Awoniyi shared posts of his family and friends congratulating him on the new addition to his family via his Instagram story.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 26-year-old had a memorable birthday as he came off the bench and pulled one back for Nottingham Forest in their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Awoniyi and his wife welcomed their first child, a boy named Emmanuel, on October 16, 2020, two years after they got married in June 2018.