TAJBank Ltd, a leading non-interest hank, has continued its service and financial inclusion drive with the opening of a new, technology-powered branch in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The opening of the new branch brings the lender’s growing branch network to 22 within its first two years of operation. Speaking during the event, which was witnessed by scores of traders and small business owners eager to do business with the non-interest financial services provider, the managing director/CEO; Mr. Hamid Joda, said the opening of the Wuse 2 branch aligned with the management’s strategy of deepening financial inclusion by taking banking products and services to millions of unbanked and undeserved populace in the grassroots.

Joda explained: “The opening of the new branch is to continue with our strategy of ensuring that we take the TAJBank brand to all the nooks and crannies of the Country with the aim of addressing the service needs of our teeming customers. “We understand that Customers want to do business and sometimes someone to give them that advisory service they yearn for which in turn will help to address their financial challenges”, he added.

In his remarks, the bank’s board Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Gwamma, stressed that one of TAJBank’s goals was to increase its visibility at the grassroots in demonstration of its commitment to continuously add socio-economic value to ordinary Nigerians. According to him, Wuse 2 zone is one of the promising locations in the FCT where businesses are thriving every day and the idea of opening a branch there “is to ensure that customers don’t suffer in their banking transactions as TAJBank will not only give them real time service but also give them advice on how to grow their businesses.”

called that TAJBank recently reported a 433 per cent growth in PBT for the 2021 financial year and significant growth in gross revenue, balance sheet and other performance assessment indicators. The non-interest bank is also set to launch Nigeria’s first private sector Sukuk o8ering under a N100 billion programme.