A former Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Sulaiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila and Kano South Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Hon Kawu Sumaila said that one person was allegedly killed and another one sustain injury when some miscreants attacked the Takai collation centre at Takai local government area of Kano state.

He stated this at a press briefing on Sunday in Kano after the collated votes of the Kano South Senatorial zone placed him in the lead.

He further accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Kabiru Gaya of masterminding the attacks where the collation centre has been burnt down.

Kawu alleged that intelligence reports available to him show that the same incidence is being planned for Rano local government area to disrupt Collation of the Voting results.

“Even though the security agencies did their best in overcoming the challenges, from yesterday (Saturday) to date, reports reaching us are not good.

“Our opponents, the APC, are planning to attack some collation centres. We made this information available to Security agencies.

“It so happened that one of the collation centres at Takai local government was attacked today at about 10:00am. Some miscreants came with weapons and tried to disrupt the coalition process.

“They beat up some officials at the Collation Centre, they shot at some of our supporters who were there waiting to witness the declaration of results. Unfortunately one is dead and the other is hospitalised at the moment” he stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed the incident adding that voting materials were evacuated and arrests were made.

“Attempts were made by some miscreants to burn down the place but the fire was put out and all the election materials were evacuated.More so, three persons have been arrested and investigations are on” he stated.