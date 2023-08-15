Take Advantage Of Job Comm Industry, PR Expert Advises Youths

Nigerian youths have been urged to take advantage of billion naira worth of career opportunities that abound in the communication industry.

A veteran journalist and fellow of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Alh Saadu Salahu gave the advice in a lecture he presented in memory of the pioneer head of department of the Mass Communications Department of the University of Ilorin,Mr Doyin Mahmud.

The theme of the event is: “Cultivating the next generation of engaged citizenry: the media’s role in empowering young people”.

Salahu told the youths, especially the students of Mass Communications, that such opportunities abound in public relations,advertising ,corporate communication management appointment, marketing ,content strategist and broadcast sub-sector .

He added that:” The communication sector is therefore an enviable sector for making star, fame, reputable leaders and role models inspiring millions of others through patriotism and inestimable contributions to making Nigeria the best place for human environment

“As a matter of fact, Nigerian history is full of inspiring stories of contributions of media practitioners, journalists and public relations practitioners who made their footprints on sands of time in pre, during, post independence era and indeed contemporary Nigeria.

“Dear students, proceeding further from the proud legacy of your late pioneer HOD, it must be emphasised that being students of this department offers you all a rare opportunity to build a solid foundation for your academic and professional careers in the multi billion naira communication industry.”

He advised the youths to seek the right media literacy skills to be able to delineate positive media contents from the negative ones;

embrace the good behaviors and shun the bad ones; such as cultism, drug abuse, rape, thuggery, examination malpractice and anything having to do with rituals or fetish activities .

Salahu, a former special adviser on Strategy in Kwara State acknowledged the contribution of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

to the development and promotion of Nigerian journalists.

“Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is on record as the first Nigerian governor to have mainstreamed the highest number of media practitioners and journalists into the political leadership . The list includes Hameed Adio formerly of NTA , Bashiru Adigun of Channels Television , Kayode Adeyipo , Radio Kwara , Tina Olaoye also of Radio Kwara and Kayode Aremu formerly of Sobi FM . Others include Rafiu Ajakaiye , Solace and your guest speaker who served both in the capacity of special adviser political and Strategy respectively just to mention a few .

“In addition, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received several international awards for being the first Nigeria Governor to have considered the highest number of women and youths for inclusion in his political appointments .

“For the first time in the history of Kwara State , you now have five women lawmakers in the State House of Assembly .

And education , health , security , agriculture , youths and women empowerment lead in the priorities of his government ,” Salahu stated.