Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua was one of the most popular Islamic clerics in Gashua, Yobe State. He was allegedly killed last week by a soldier at Nguru, a community under Karasuwa local government area. The soldier allegedly shot him three times and dumped his body, intending to steal his car.

LEADERSHIP Weekend however gathered that Sheikh Aisami’s car failed to restart. The soldier reportedly summoned his friend who is also a soldier and both spent the whole night trying to start the car. In the morning, villagers saw the body and reported it to the police who arrested both suspects, Lcpl John Gabriel and Lcpl Adamu Gideon, still struggling to start the car.

According to the Yobe State Police Command, Lcpl Gabriel and Lcpl Gideon who were serving at the 241 Recce Battalion Nguru have confessed to the crime. The police authority vowed that justice must be served swiftly.

Friends and associates of the Sheikh testified of his humility and telling truth to power which endeared him to people.

One of his sons who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend, Mallam Ibrahim Aisami, called on the police authorities to ensure that the killers of his father were speedily brought to justice and urged the government to pay his family full compensation.

He said that became necessary because the killer used his position and gun as a soldier and it was the negligence of the authorities that led to his leaving the barracks with a rifle when he was not on duty.

He said, “my father Sheikh Goni Aisami was driving between Kano and Gashua in the northeastern Yobe region when the soldier he gave a ride killed him and stole his Honda Accord 2006 model.”

The late Sheikh was born in June 1968 at Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State. He was admitted into Babuje Primary School Gashua from 1974 to 1980. He later attended Government Secondary School Jakusko from 1980-1986.

Malam Ba Goni, as he was popularly called, attended various informal Quranic schools and in the last 30 years, he had become an authority in the field of Quranic interpretation (Tafsir). His popular Ramadan preaching earned him love and respect among his colleagues.

As an Islamic scholar, Goni contributed to the inculcation of Islamic knowledge among Muslim faithful in and outside Yobe State. He also held various positions and led various Islamic organisations. He was a chairman of JIBWIS Council Scholars (1995- 2002), leader of Nurul Islam Foundation (2003-2022) and was appointed as special assistant to the president of the Senate in 2021.

Sheik Aisami left behind wives, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, many students he was training, friends and associates.

The Sheikh would be remembered as a man for all and his method of preaching the word of God. He was an embodiment of peace and promoter of youth development. He is simple, dedicated, friendly and an understanding person.

Police spokesperson DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed the arrest of the suspects to LEADERSHIP Weekend emphasizing that Lance Corporal Gabriel had the registration number N/A13/69/1522 while Lance Corporal Gideon had the registration number N/A13/70/6552.

He stated that the principal suspect, Lance Corporal Gabriel, admitted to the crime and has explained how he killed the cleric and seized his car, stressing that any soldier found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

The Police spokesman also described that the suspects wielding AK-47 rifles had been arrested and were in police custody saying the suspects will be charged to court.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that after the parading of the two suspected soldiers, the army said a board of inquiry has been set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The Nigerian Army Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Taskforce North East Operation Hadin Kai also confirmed the arrest of two soldiers over the murder of the cleric.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu said, the sector in collaboration with the Yobe State Police Command is carrying out an investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

“Let me tell you that at the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the sector’s disposition and zero tolerance for violation of code of conduct and rules of engagement for troops.

“Consequently, the sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly,” the Army stated.

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni described the death of Sheikh Aisami as a huge loss to the Bade community, Yobe and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement by his media aide, Mammam Mohammed, Buni described the circumstances surrounding the death of the cleric as sad, regrettable and most unfortunate.

According to him, the alleged circumstances surrounding the death are most unfortunate and will be investigated thoroughly. “I am deeply saddened by the sad news of the death of Sheikh Aisami.

“Government will ensure that every detail is investigated and anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law. The state government will work closely with the security agencies to unravel every detail to ensure justice is done.

“Government will continue to ensure crime is reduced to its barest in the state and criminals are punished accordingly” Governor Buni said.

He prayed to God for the repose of the soul of the deceased and to grant Sheikh Aisami Aljannatur Firdaus. He prayed to Allah to grant the family, the Bade Emirate and the people of the state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He called on the people to remain calm and law-abiding as the investigation was on-going and would be pursued to a logical conclusion.

Relatedly, Governor Buni has directed the automatic employment to two sons of the late cleric.

He gave the directive when members of the family visited him to express their gratitude to him for his personal concern for the family.

The governor assured that the government will ensure investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of the scholar, promising that government would continue to support the family as it has lost its breadwinner.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, Mallam Ibrahim Aisami, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed appreciation for the message of condolence and visitation by a high-powered government delegation to commiserate with the family.

“We are appealing to the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Dr Ahmed Lawan, the Yobe State governor, the Chief of Army staff, traditional rulers, human right advocates and the Inspector General of Police to do their best and investigate the case for the interest of peace,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force to fasten interrogation and prosecution of the suspects charged for the killing of the late Aisami.

Senator Lawan disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the people of Gashua at the Palace of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Sulayman.

He also charged the Police never to delay the time of investigations adding that the killing of the cleric is worrisome.

“Killing is rampant in some parts of Nigeria but here it is relatively safe. Our people are peace-loving and very cooperative to the constituted authorities.

“There’s also the need for the immediate punishment against those behind the killing. I want to use this opportunity to advise the law enforcement agencies that when recruiting someone into the military, police and other agencies, their character should be properly checked to avoid recruiting bad eggs into the service,” he stated.

He wondered why trained personnel handling rifles for the protection of lives and property of the citizens would use their guns to kill innocent people.

“Whenever you are recruiting people, there’s a need for proper background and profile checks. Make sure they’re patriotic and people of good character.

The emir of Bade and deputy chairman, Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Abubakar Umar Suleiman also commiserated with the family and people of Bade over the death of the Sheikh.

The emir condemned the brutal killing of the cleric and slammed the federal government over the continuing insecurity in the north. He however praised the courage of the late cleric in opposing injustice in the country.

In a condolence message, the emir said he believed that all Nigerians had the right to speak out and worship freely without intimidation or threat of violence. The council demanded that action be taken to protect the freedom of all Nigerians irrespective of their religious or tribal inclination.

The monarch described the late cleric as a well-respected leader of his community and called on the federal government to ensure the protection of lives and property of Christians and Muslims in the face of growing insecurity in the northern part of the country.

“How many more people of faith must be murdered before the necessary action is taken to safeguard the simple act of worship?” he queried.