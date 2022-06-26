The People’s Choice Group has described Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal as one who has displayed exemplary leadership with his masterstroke that gave former vice president Atiku Abubakar victory in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election.

National coordinator of the group, Alh. Muhammad Abubakar, who addressed journalists in Abuja at the weekend, said Aminu Tambuwal’s dramatic withdrawal for Atiku Abubakar was an eternal lesson in cohesive politics and collective interest resulting from his patriotism.

He said Tambuwal’s decision to withdraw from the race even though he was favoured to clinch the ticket was devoid of personal gains but borne out of deep love for Nigeria and the party in particular.

“The key to understanding the significance of Tambuwal’s withdrawal is examining what would have been the cost of his refusal to take the step. Tambuwal was no doubt the hero of the PDP convention who made a last-ditch effort to save the party and a herculean political task that resulted in saving the North and Nigeria,” he said.

Abubakar said little wonder that as the gale of recent defections nationwide into the PDP has turned torrential as a result and is a pointer that Nigerians hope to drink from Atiku’s rich fountain of political experience and deep knowledge of the ordinary Nigerian.

“We should always be mindful and recognise the sacrifice of the Matawallen Sokoto and close ranks ahead of the general election.

Considering the effort, energy, and resources he put in, Tambuwal’s strong support base in the North-west would no doubt prove to be very useful to the interest of the unity of the country, and the PDP,” he said. He prayed for God’s guidance and victory for the PDP.