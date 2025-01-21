The death toll in last Saturday’s tanker explosion at Dikko Junction in the Gurara local government area of Niger State has risen to 98 people as some of the injured victims died while receiving treatment.

LEADERSHIP gathered that initially 66 persons died and that some of the victims had been taken to hospitals in Sabon Wuse and Suleja immediately after the explosion occurred.

It was, however, learnt that no fewer than 20 more deaths were recorded between Saturday evening and Sunday by the emergency team raised by the state Emergency Management Agency.

Since then, a further 12 deaths from injuries sustained in the explosion had increased the number of victims to 98.

Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah confirmed that 80 victims had been given a mass burial.

In response to President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the prompt transfer of Suleja fuel tanker explosion victims to tertiary medical facilities, 20 patients have been admitted to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for advanced medical care.

In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, confirmed that two additional victims had been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

He stated that to ensure seamless care, all patients were accompanied by a nurse and family members during their movement to the designated referral centres.