Tanker Explosion Rocks Abuja Community

A truck conveying gas on Friday night burst into flames and exploded in the Gwagwa community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), causing residents to run for their lives.

A resident who spoke to the press said the truck exploded around 8:30 pm, near a location known as Police Junction, but no one could ascertain the level of the damage caused by the inferno, as residents were watching the incident from a distance.

According to a statement made available by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, “On 9th of June 2023, at about 0900Hrs, a tanker carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG ) developed a mechanical fault around Gwagwa primary school along Gwagwa -karmo road.

“While effort was being made to fix the fault, there was a spark which resulted in an explosion, setting the tanker ablaze. Thankfully, no life was lost.

“The Situation is under control as Police Officers from GWAGWA Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer and operatives of the Federal Fire Service drifted swiftly to the scene, curbed the Damage, emplaced safety measures, and crowd control while effort is being made to extinguish the already curbed inferno.

“Meanwhile, further Investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the explosion has commenced and members of the public are urged to disregard any contrary narrative and go about their lawful duties without fear of any kind.”