Barely 24 hours to the 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections nationwide, a political support group, Taraba Youths Political Agenda, has dismissed the uncertainty over the authentic candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Karim Lamido 1 State constituency of Taraba State.

The group insisted that Hon. Bangos Boniface remains the LP candidate for the constituency in the Saturday’s elections, as contained in the information published on the INEC portal.

A statement by the convener of Taraba Youths Political Agenda. Danlami Bulus, said an impostor, Salama Gaya, who had presented himself to the electorate as the LP candidate for Karim Lamido 1 was never the holder of the party ticket because he failed to participate in the processes required for him to fly the flag of the party.

The group revealed that recent developments have exposed Salama as a spoiler in the game, who had descended into the arena to pollute the waters and deny other contestants with more credible credentials and standing the opportunity to represent their people in the Taraba State House of Assembly.

Consequently, the group called on the electorate to look the way of worthy contestants whose antecedents speak volume to represent them at the State Assembly, not people who are not fit for the job.

“The constituency which is known for vibrant, eloquent and pragmatic representation that has fostered unity among different ethnic and religious groups should not make a mistake by giving chance to a novice Abuja-based politician who would use the precious constituency for experiment and pecuniary gains.

“The constituents who are known for rational political decision in electing their representatives and seemingly more than qualified should once again exhibit such wisdom of electing a representative who will bring about quality representation and serve as voice of the voiceless, bring about robust development and not someone who would be seen quarterly to milk the constituency dry by representing his personal interest instead of thousands of constituents,” thr group stated.