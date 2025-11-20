Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the development of youths in 2026.

The governor, who stated this during the presentation of the 2026 budget on the floor of the house, said youths would not be left out in the development agenda of the state.

According to the governor, much as the budget will be “anchored on inclusive economic, human capital development, infrastructure expansion, rural transformation, security and physical discipline, the youths would not be left out in this regard.

“In 2026, youths will not be observers, they will be builders of roads, schools, drivers of agriculture, owners of the Taraba initiative of farm and food occupation, digital innovations, renewable energy technicians, sport entrepreneurs and leaders with strong values.

He further said that his administration would ensure “a productive, morally branded youth population is a true measure of a stable and prosperous society”.

Kefas maintained that, in all the priority sectors, youth development and empowerment are embedded to address idleness in the state.