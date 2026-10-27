A member of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Anas Shuaibu, has appealed to the Plateau State government to take urgent measures to address the movement of bandits from Plateau into the state.

Shuaibu made the appeal following an attack on Binnari community in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State.

He alleged that the assailants were coming from the neighbouring Plateau State and causing destruction of life and property.

The lawmaker urged the Plateau State government to intervene to prevent further attacks, saying his appeal was made on behalf of Karim II Constituency and the people of Taraba State.

He maintained that the suspected bandits had no hiding place in the state and called for measures to stop the recurring violence.

However, the allegation that the attackers came from Plateau State was not independently verified.

Meanwhile, Babangida Ibrahim, one of the hunters who participated in efforts to repel the attackers, said the assailants usually came armed with sophisticated weapons, and had attacked the community three times.

According to Ibrahim, security personnel were alerted to the attack, but the assailants fled before soldiers and police officers arrived at the community.

He said the attackers’ departure before the arrival of the security operatives helped to limit the number of casualties.

Ibrahim also expressed concern over difficulties faced by residents attempting to defend themselves, alleging that conventional security operatives sometimes arrested local youths for carrying locally made guns to protect their community.

He called for improved security measures to protect residents against further attacks.

Similarly, a community leader and grassroots mobiliser, Hon. Tanko Bobbo Andemi, urged the government to designate Binnari as an area of special security concern.

Andemi said, the move would help prevent further loss of lives and property and address the anger and grievances among residents arising from the repeated attacks.