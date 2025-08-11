The Nigerian Union of Labour (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Taraba state chapter will commence an industrial strike at midnight on Monday following the joint state executive council meeting of the two unions on Sunday in Jalingo, Taraba’s capital.

In its bulletin, which was made available to LEADERSHIP late hours of Sunday, signed by Adamu-Buba, secretary of the NLC and Polina Gani, Secretary of the TUC, the Unions call on its affiliates and comrades to join in the solidarity for full action against the government of the state.

The bulletin states that “following the joint State Executive Council Meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) held at the NLC State Secretariat on the 10th of August, 2025, by 3:00pm, where the meeting reviewed the ultimatum Issued regarding the activities of the biometric data capture committee and the outcome, therefore resolved as follows.

“Strike is declared and commences at midnight Monday, 11th August, 2025.

“All units and branches of affiliates in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to mobilise and form a strike implementation committee to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in their respective MDAs.

“All workers are hereby directed to stay away from their place of work and withdraw their services till Further notice. The statement stated.