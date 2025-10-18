About 1.6 million children between the ages of nine months and 14 years were targeted to receive the measles-rubella vaccine across the nooks and crannies of Taraba State.

The exercise, which will last for 10 days, will also target children aged zero to 59 months, who will receive the polio vaccine, while girls aged nine years will be administered the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine.

To this end, the Taraba State Government has called on health workers, development partners and other stakeholders in the health sector to ensure no child is left behind in the ongoing campaign against Measles-Rubella Vaccination in the state.

The First Lady of Taraba State, Mrs. Agyin Agbu Kefas, made the call on Friday during the official flag-off of Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Jalingo, the state capital.

The wife of the governor, who emphasised the need for a united front to eradicate the diseases from the state, reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to protecting children against measles-rubella virus.

“Let us work hand in hand to ensure that no child is left behind, and that measles and rubella become diseases of the past in Taraba State,” Mrs. Kefas said.

The First Lady, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bodiya Buma, urged parents and caregivers to bring their children to designated health facilities and outreach centres for immunisation.

She assured that the vaccines were safe, effective, and critical to safeguarding the health of every child.

The Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Nuhu Tukura, described measles and rubella as serious threats to child health in Nigeria.

He, however, noted that they can be effectively prevented through timely and widespread vaccination.

Dr. Tukura explained that the ongoing campaign was aimed at increasing immunisation coverage and protecting thousands of children across all communities in Taraba State.

Stakeholders at the campaign flag-off, included traditional rulers, community leaders, health officials, and development partners, all pledged their support to government’s efforts to achieve total eradication of the diseases.

Health officials expressed optimism that the campaign will significantly reduce the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases in the state, moving Taraba closer to achieving universal immunisation coverage.