The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has aligned itself with the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on calling for justice over genocide being allegedly perpetrated against Christians in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday and signed by the Convener of CCYF, James Paul Adama, the group said attestations to the crimes against Nigerian Christians by organisations and persons from outside Nigeria showed that the truth cannot be suprresed by paid propagandists.

“As the world silently witnesses the unfolding tragedy of the Christian genocide in Nigeria,

the Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) aligns itself with the Press Statement released by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and all other brave voices raising their cries for justice in the face of the genocidal persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters across Nigeria.

“You will recall that from 2010 till now, notable voices, including that of our current President, President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) called for an end to the brutal killings of Christians in Nigeria

“Now, in a growing chorus of condemnation, Senators from across multiple nations are now coming forward to denounce the atrocious acts of violence being perpetrated against Christians in Nigeria.

“A few days ago, in a powerful display of support, fans of the Romanian national football team held aloft a banner before their World Cup Qualifier match, boldly proclaiming their solidarity with Nigeria’s persecuted Christian community,” he said.

Odama noted that the united calls for action reflected the gravity of the situation, making it increasingly difficult for those in power to ignore or deny the appalling reality of the alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

“The truth is undeniable, yet some insidious elements are still attempting to spread falsehoods and confuse the narrative to shield the perpetrators of this genocide. These paid subterfuges are engaged in a dangerous game,

“To these individuals, we issue a stern warning: your lies will not stand. Your attempts to deny the reality of this tragedy will be exposed as it’s in the case of one Mr. Arnold vs a major paid propagandist whose lies and manipulation in an attempt to deny the genocide is being heavily exposed currently on the social media.

“To this paid agents, note that you will be held accountable for your actions. The truth will prevail, and those who stand against it will be remembered as complicit in this heinous crime against humanity,” Odama declared.