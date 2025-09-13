A 100-level student of Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo, was on Friday, found dead in her boyfriend’s apartment under circumstances that have sparked shock and concern within the university community.

The deceased, identified as Comfort Jimtop, a Mass Communication student from Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, was reportedly discovered lifeless in the afternoon. Empty bottles of alcohol were said to have been found beside the bed where her body lay.

The incident occurred in a compound housing 15 tenants, including Comfort’s boyfriend, Emmanuel Shata, where sources revealed that all occupants abandoned the residence immediately after the discovery.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Taraba State Command, ASP Leshen James, disclosed that efforts were ongoing to track down the fleeing tenants and the prime suspect.

“When our men arrived at the residence, nobody was found. The boyfriend and other tenants had abandoned the house,” James said.

He further assured that police operatives were committed to uncovering the truth behind Comfort’s death.

“We are working hard to locate the boyfriend and the fleeing tenants. A thorough investigation will be carried out to determine what happened,” he added.

The tragic incident has stirred anxiety among students and residents, as investigations continued into the circumstances surrounding the young undergraduate’s death.