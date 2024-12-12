The national chairperson of the Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT) Bosede Ikhanoba said that the society is advocating that the tax reform bills being championed by this present administration should consider women because they are at the bottom of the income ladder.

Furthermore, the informal sector of the economy with regards to tax payment obligations is obviously dominated by women where theory of gender balancing is in the front burner especially in the allocation of economic resources.

Ikhanoba stated this at the 2024 SWIT Leadership Retreat with the theme “Evaluating the Role of SWIT in the Tax system – strengthening Engagement for impart” which held in Abuja on Saturday, 7th December, 2024 The chairperson expressed satisfaction that the Tax Reform bills have addressed the issue of multiplicity of taxes and that women will benefit more since the government proposes to reduce tax for those in the low income earning bracket while those high net worth individuals and bigger companies will pay more taxes based on their turnover thus the market women selling pepper will have less tax to pay if at all.

It is also the expectation of the Society that the current conversation or discussion on the tax reform bills would focus attention among other issues on the promotion of women’s economic participation, reduction of gender wage gaps, Investment in gender-responsive public services.

The 16th president and chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Samuel Agbeluyi, who was represented by the deputy vice president, Dr Simon Kato, while declaring the retreat open, commended SWIT for organising the impactful training programme that provided a platform for retrospection, performance evaluation and a renewed focus for greater impact.

The CITN president commenting on the theme for the retreat invited the participants to reflect on how women as change agents can harness their unique perspectives and skills to elevate Nigeria’s tax system. He concluded by noting that SWIT as an integral part of CITN, has set a commendable standard in supporting women in Nigeria’s tax profession and that its achievements reflect an organisation not just meeting its objectives but continually seeking to expand its influence.