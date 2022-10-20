Bulk electricity transmission to the Delta IV Transmission Substation, Ughelli, Delta State has received a boost as the

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) energies a new 150MVA 330/132/33kV Interbus Transformer (IBTR) at the station.

TCN, in statement signed by general manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the commissioning into service of the new 150MVA power transformer has restored the capacity of the substation by 132MW.

According to the statement, the installation and energisation was done at at about 13:09Hrs on Sunday, 16th October, 2022 and loaded at 15:19Hrs on Monday, 17th October 2022.

“Consequently, TCN is now able to evacuate/wheel more power for Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to offtake from the substation for onward delivery to electricity consumers in Ughelli, Warri, and its environs.

“The installation of the new 150MVA Interbus Transformer has restored flexibility to the substation by enabling TCN to evacuate power from Transcorp Power Limited at both at 330kV and 132kV voltage levels. This means an increase in bulk power transmitted through the substation and improved grid stability.

“TCN assures Nigerians of her avowed commitment to enhancing bulk power delivery and grid reliability and pledges that it would continue to execute projects geared towards entrenching a robust transmission grid as catalogued in its Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP),” the statement reads in part.