Electricity was on Monday restored to Kano by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), day after fire broke out at the Dan Agundi Substation that disrupted power supply to some parts of the city.

TCN, in a statement by Ndidi Mbah, its General Manager of Public Affairs, said the affected transformers were isolated, and cables were reconfigured to reinstate power to three feeders for Kano Distribution Company customers.

Mbah emphasized that work is ongoing to ensure a complete restoration to the remaining feeders today, March 11, 2024.

“The Three feeders – Kurna, BUK, and one of the 15MVA power transformers – began receiving power supply from a 60MVA transformer, enabling Kano DisCo to distribute power to some customers.

“The remaining four feeders, namely Zaria, Club, CBN, and the second 15MVA power transformer, will resume bulk power supply on Monday 11 March, following repair works on a punctured cable initiated in the early hours of the morning,” the TCN said.

The transmission company said it has a redundancy of 100MVA transformer fully installed at the substation, which will undergo testing and energization to mitigate any potential bulk supply shortfall to Kano DisCo.

The fire was triggered by a sudden spark from an electrical oil pumping machine during maintenance on a 60MVA power transformer.

It took the combined efforts of the Kano State Fire Service with TCN’s safety staff deploying industrial extinguishers, with the support of safety engineers, and security personnel to extinguish the fire on Sunday.