Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with hybrid force elements, have neutralized eight Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Ukuba; a notorious terrorists’ enclave in Sambisa Forest.

Director Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle at the camp on Sunday 10 March 2024 and inflicted severe losses on the terrorists’ group.

The Army spokesman said the super of the Nigerian troops compelled the terrorists to retreat and abandon their camp in disarray.

General Nwachukwu added that the troops recovered five locally fabricated double barrel guns, two motorbikes and assorted foodstuff, belonging to the terrorists after a search of the camp.

On the same day in Kankara Local Government area of Katsina State, troops cleared Dan Birgima, Ungwan Noma, Katoge, and Pauwa Villages and gunned down two insurgents in combat.

In the process, three AK-47 Rifles, eight Magazines, 57 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, three Baofeng Radio sets, 12 Baofeng Radio Chargers and one Bandolier were recovered by the Nigerian troops.

The Director said a civilian who had been in captivity of the insurgents for days was similarly rescued as troops destroyed two motorbikes and makeshift structures in the insurgents’ camp.

In Zamfara State, clearing operations on the terrorists’ camp was enforced at Dandalla, Madada, Dogon Karfe, Hayi, Gobirawan and Kango Kuyambana villages in Gusau and Maru Local Government Areas of the state.

The encounter led to the killing of two terrorists with recovery of one AK- 47 rifle, 3 fabricated guns, 2 rounds of Anti- Aircraft ammunition, one motorbike and 2 solar panels.

Meanwhile, in the South Eastern part of the country, Nwachukwu said troops on Sunday 10 March 2024 successfully raided and destroyed IPOB/ESN fighters’ fire arms production factory located between Ekoli Edda and Amagwu Ohafia communities in Abia and Eboyi States.

He said the camp, which was used for fabricating fire arms and production of ammunition was fortified with fire trenches and sand bag parapets and powered with a 15 KVA generating set.

In the aftermath of its encounter with the outlaws, troops recovered two fabricated AK-47 rifles, one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb, two IPOB/ESN flags, as well as welding and filing machines from the the factory.

Nwachukwu added that the success of these operations demonstrates the commitment of the Nigerian Army in combating the nation’s security challenges to enhance safety and security.

He called on members of the public to support the Nigerian Army, sister services and other security agencies in the ongoing fight against the nation’s adversaries.